FCC: There Will Be A Comment Period For Program Carriage Complaint Cases

The FCC wants to make it clear that the parties and the public are free to challenge--or support--the decision of Administrative Law Judge Richard Sippel in the program carriage complaint cases involving Herring Broadcasting vs. four cable MSO's, and MASN vs. Comcast.

Both complaints were adjudicated last spring. Sippel is expected to render a decision soon.

The FCC referred those and one other complaint by the NFL Network against Comcast--since settled--to an ALJ last October for trial after the full commission did not support a Media Bureau finding against the operators. (The FCC's Enforcement Bureau, which represented the FCC at the trials, has since concluded that neither supported a finding agiainst the operators after all).

But Sippel has yet to render his own recommended outcome, which must then go to the full commission, which will have the final say on the complaints.

The FCC condeded it had not made it clear that there would be a public comment period on the ALJ's recommended decision and has now clarified that there will be, giving the parties 30 days after public release of the full text of the decision to file in support or opposition, then another 10 days to reply to those filings.