FCC Tech Chief Joins MSTV

Bruce Franca, chief of the Federal Communication's Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology, is joining the Association For Maximum Service Television (MSTV) as VP, policy and Technology.

Franca received the FCC's Gold Medal for Meritorious Service in 2005 for helping with the development of DBS and PCS services. He is also credited with helping with the technical development of DTV and the FCC's DTV table of channel allotments. He had been with the commission for 32 years.

MSTV is the spectrum policy watchdog group for the broadcast industry.