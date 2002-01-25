FCC taps McLaughlin, Wingo

On Friday, Maureen C. McLaughlin and Harry Wingo were named senior counsel

and special counsel, respectively, in the Federal Communications Commission's Office of General Counsel.

McLaughlin rejoins the commission after three years at the Senate Commerce

Committee's Telecommunications Subcommittee, where she was senior counsel.

On Capitol Hill she worked on media-ownership limits, broadband deployment,

the transition to digital television, spectrum management, and FCC

oversight.

Before working on the Hill, McLaughlin served as an attorney in the FCC's

International and Wireless bureaus.

Wingo leaves the communications group of Washington law firm Skadden, Arps,

Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Associates, where he specialized in broadcast and satellite

matters.

Before practicing communications law, Wingo clerked for Federal District

Judge James Robertson.

Wingo also served as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer for more than six

years.