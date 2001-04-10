FCC to take more low-power applications

The Federal Communications Commission will accept applications to build

low-power radio stations in 22 more states and territories beginning June

11.

Request for stations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Guam, Iowa,

Kentucky, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North

Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, the Virgin

Islands, Vermont Washington and West Virginia will be accepted until June 15.

Applications from the rest of the country have been received

already.