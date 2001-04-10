FCC to take more low-power applications
The Federal Communications Commission will accept applications to build
low-power radio stations in 22 more states and territories beginning June
11.
Request for stations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Guam, Iowa,
Kentucky, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North
Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, the Virgin
Islands, Vermont Washington and West Virginia will be accepted until June 15.
Applications from the rest of the country have been received
already.
