FCC to Tackle Cross-Ownership at November Workshops

The FCC has announced the agenda and participants for its upcoming media ownership workshops, and wants input on just how to go about reviewing its rules, as Congress has said it must do every four years.

On tap for review are "the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule, the radio/television cross-ownership rule, (3) the local television ownership rule, (4) the local radio ownership rule, and (5) the dual network rule."

The workshops will be held on Nov. 2, 3, and 4, with half-day sessions featuring scholars, public interest groups and broadcasters/trade associations.

The broadcast industry panel will include Jane Mago, executive VP and general counsel of the National Association of Broadcasters; George Mahony, VP and general counsel of Media General; and James Winston, executive director and general counsel of the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters.

Details on all the panels, panelists, and range of topics are available here.