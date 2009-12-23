FCC Suspends Ownership Filing Form

The FCC has decided to

suspend filing of its revised media ownership form (323) until further notice.



The commission is collecting

more information on the form partly as a way to better track minority ownership

by requiring owners of smaller stakes in broadcast properties to report them.



In a decision issued today

(Dec. 23), the commission said that the Jan. 11 filing deadline would be

suspended, and that even when the online form wa available again (it had been

online since Dec. 9), it would give broadcasters another 90 days from that date

to file the forms.



The information will still

have to be current as of Nov. 1, 2009.



The commission was

responding to a Dec. 18 request from broadcasters who asked for the extension

as well as changes to the form.



The FCC two weeks ago

delayed the date for turning in the form from Dec. 15 to Jan. 11, saying the

online form was not quite ready. But it has also received a petition to delay

the date from law firm Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, which argued that the

form was changed without sufficient notice, and that the requirement for owners

of virtually any size stake in a broadcast property to provide those Social

Security numbers raised privacy issues. The FCC said the delay was procedural

and did not address that petition in its announcement of the extension.



In its public notice

announcing the Dec. 9 date, the FCC also said that it is allowing filers to use

a Special Use FRN (FCC Registration Number) instead of a Social Security

number, but made clear it was a temporary fix and that it expected eventually

to get an SSN from them.



Now, the FCC has decided to

take a longer look at fixes to the form.



"We find that good

cause has been shown and that it would serve the public interest to suspend the

current January 11, 2010 filing deadline," the commission said Wednesday.

"We will temporarily suspend the ability to start a new biennial Form 323

during this interim suspension period but will allow filers to complete and

file forms that they have already started should they wish to do so. This

temporary suspension will permit us to investigate what changes can be made to

the form to reduce the time required to complete it and to lessen any

unanticipated burdens in this regard without undermining the completeness,

quality, usefulness, and aggregability of the data. Once these changes

have been made, we will again enable new biennial filings and will release a

Public Notice with a new extended filing deadline. "



