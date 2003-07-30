Trending

FCC studies video-programming developments

By

The Federal Communications Commission launched its "landmark" 10th annual
inquiry into competition in the video-programming market.

The data collected each year are used to provide the foundation for ownership
rules and other media rules.

The commission typically seeks information from individual stations, cable
systems and satellite providers such as homes passed, penetration rates, channel
capacities and programming prices.

Additions this year are aimed at gauging how well public-interest needs are
being met, including the aired amount of independent or local programming,
children's shows and non-English programming.

Comments are due Sept. 11; replies Sept. 26.