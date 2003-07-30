FCC studies video-programming developments

The Federal Communications Commission launched its "landmark" 10th annual

inquiry into competition in the video-programming market.

The data collected each year are used to provide the foundation for ownership

rules and other media rules.

The commission typically seeks information from individual stations, cable

systems and satellite providers such as homes passed, penetration rates, channel

capacities and programming prices.

Additions this year are aimed at gauging how well public-interest needs are

being met, including the aired amount of independent or local programming,

children's shows and non-English programming.

Comments are due Sept. 11; replies Sept. 26.