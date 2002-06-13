FCC streamlines DBS rules

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday eliminated inconsistencies

between rules governing ownership of direct-broadcast satellite operations and

other noncable direct-to-home platforms such as C-band satellite.

As part of the cleanup, the FCC ordered DBS operators to start offering

programming packages in Alaska and Hawaii that are "reasonably" comparable to

those received by mainland customers.

The commission also eliminated restrictions on foreign ownership of DBS,

which they said have generally been waived anyway.