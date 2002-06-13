FCC streamlines DBS rules
The Federal Communications Commission Thursday eliminated inconsistencies
between rules governing ownership of direct-broadcast satellite operations and
other noncable direct-to-home platforms such as C-band satellite.
As part of the cleanup, the FCC ordered DBS operators to start offering
programming packages in Alaska and Hawaii that are "reasonably" comparable to
those received by mainland customers.
The commission also eliminated restrictions on foreign ownership of DBS,
which they said have generally been waived anyway.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.