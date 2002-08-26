FCC still nixes pair of noncoms

With the clock ticking towards Tuesday's auction of some frequencies now used

for TV channels 52 through 59, the Federal Communications Commission Monday

reiterated that two noncommercial institutions were not qualified to hold the

licenses.

Central Wyoming College and the Idaho Board of Education had appealed an

earlier FCC decision not to let the organizations vie for the licenses. Both

argued that they were entitled to apply for the permits without participating in

Tuesday's auction.

It's unclear whether the commission's ruling will withstand a pending court

challenge and, conceivably, the FCC could be forced in the future to reallocate

the handful of licenses sold Tuesday that are among the permits sought by the

noncommercial organizations.

The FCC maintained that it has the authority to deny noncommerical licensees

the right to qualify for mixed-use spectrum in order to eliminate confusion

about the bidding process.

Uncertainty surrounding noncommercial organizations' right to spectrum slated

for commercial auctions has also blocked FCC plans to auction hundreds of new FM

licenses after a court last year ruled that public broadcasters could not be

forced to participate in spectrum auctions.

Bidding Tuesday covers the "C" and "D" blocks of the 700-megahertz spectrum,

which contain frequencies now used for channels 54 and 59 and channel 55,

respectively.