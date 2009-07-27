FCC Still Awaiting Official Word On New Commissioners

At press time Monday, the FCC had not gotten word on whether the White House had officially signed off on the President's nominees to the last two empty seats on the commission, according to a spokesperson.



Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker were confirmed by the Senate Friday, but must still be officially commissioned by the president and sworn in before they can take their seats.



A White House spokesman had not returned a call at press time on the status of that official paperwork, but if past is prologue, it should be ready soon.



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was confirmed on a Thursday (June 25) and his commission was signed and delivered in time for a swearing-in the following Monday (June 29).