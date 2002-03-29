FCC steps up penalty for repeat violation

Clear Channel Communications Inc. was fined $6,000 Friday for violating the ban on airing taped conversations without obtaining permission of the second party. The fine was

greater than the base fine of $4,000 for similar violations because this is the

second time in March that Clear Channel was sanctioned for unauthorized broadcast of

a taped call.

This time, DJ Turner Watson of Clear Channel's WGBF-FM Henderson, Ky., admitted

he called the request line at WSTO(FM) Owensboro, Ky., identified himself and aired

the resulting conversation.

WSTO announcer Craig Jackson Shell said Watson never mentioned that he would air

the exchange.