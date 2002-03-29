FCC steps up penalty for repeat violation
Clear Channel Communications Inc. was fined $6,000 Friday for violating the ban on airing taped conversations without obtaining permission of the second party. The fine was
greater than the base fine of $4,000 for similar violations because this is the
second time in March that Clear Channel was sanctioned for unauthorized broadcast of
a taped call.
This time, DJ Turner Watson of Clear Channel's WGBF-FM Henderson, Ky., admitted
he called the request line at WSTO(FM) Owensboro, Ky., identified himself and aired
the resulting conversation.
WSTO announcer Craig Jackson Shell said Watson never mentioned that he would air
the exchange.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.