FCC Stays Open To Aid Stations

The FCC will be open over the Labor Day weekend to provide emergency telecommunications service authorizations and provide advice on recovery efforts.

The commission has already cleared some of the regulatory impediments to temporary fixes for broadcast, cable and satellite providers.

Anyone needing emergency authorizations can call the following numbers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5, the FCC said late Friday.

Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau: (toll free) 888-225-5322

Enforcement Bureau: (202) 418-7450

International Bureau (for satellite issues): (202) 418-2368

Media Bureau: (202) 418-2180

Office of Engineering and Technology: (202) 418-2470, or email at oetsta@fcc.gov

Wireline Competition Bureau: (202) 418-0696

Wireless Telecommunications Bureau: (202) 418-0600

For 24-hour emergency assistance, call (202) 418-1122,

