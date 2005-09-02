FCC Stays Open To Aid Stations
The FCC will be open over the Labor Day weekend to provide emergency telecommunications service authorizations and provide advice on recovery efforts.
The commission has already cleared some of the regulatory impediments to temporary fixes for broadcast, cable and satellite providers.
Anyone needing emergency authorizations can call the following numbers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5, the FCC said late Friday.
Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau: (toll free) 888-225-5322
Enforcement Bureau: (202) 418-7450
International Bureau (for satellite issues): (202) 418-2368
Media Bureau: (202) 418-2180
Office of Engineering and Technology: (202) 418-2470, or email at oetsta@fcc.gov
Wireline Competition Bureau: (202) 418-0696
Wireless Telecommunications Bureau: (202) 418-0600
For 24-hour emergency assistance, call (202) 418-1122,
