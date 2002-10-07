FCC in stalemate on digital carriage

FCC commissioners appear deadlocked on broadcasters' digital-cable carriage

rights. Only a few weeks ago, they seemed set on a rulemaking that rejected dual

analog/digital carriage during the digital-TV transition, but they tentatively concluded that TV

stations are entitled to carriage of all free channels, program guides and some

other services they can shoehorn into a 6-megahertz channel.

FCC staffers wouldn't explain the delay, but industry sources said the split pits

commissioners Michael Copps and Kevin Martin, who favor imposing full carriage

rights now, against Michael Powell and Kathleen Abernathy, who oppose any

mandate until the constitutionality of such a move is clear.