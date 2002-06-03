FCC staffers: Retain access rules

Cable program-access rules could remain in place for up to five more years

under a staff recommendation to Federal Communications Commission members.

The fate of those rules, set to expire Oct. 5, may be decided at the

commission's June 13 meeting.

Under the access requirements, networks owned by cable-system operators must

sell their programming to satellite-TV distributors and overbuilders.

EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. say the decade-old rules allow

them to obtain the programming necessary to compete with cable monopolies. The

cable industry doesn't like them and, led by Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman

Chuck Dolan, it is fighting to scrap them now.

FCC staffers conceded that direct-broadcast satellite has enjoyed enormous

growth, but they said cable operators still have sufficient market power to deny

them programming. As a result, they are recommending that commissioners revisit

the rules in the next two to five years.

The commissioners will set the exact timetable in the next two

weeks.