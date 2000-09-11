FCC staffers exit to join Gore team

The FCC is providing a recruiting pool for Al Gore's campaign team. Two top FCC staffers last week announced they are quitting the agency to help with the vice president's bid. Public-relations director Joy Howell and Legislative and Intergovern-mental Affairs Director Sheryl Wilkerson will be temporarily replaced by Linda Paris and Jay Heimbach. Paris has been associate public-relations director since March 1998. Heimbach had been legal advisor to Cable Services Bureau Chief Deborah Lathen. Cable bureau spokeswoman Michelle Russo took a temporary leave from the agency three weeks ago to join Gore's campaign.