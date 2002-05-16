FCC spells out sanctions for DTV dawdlers

TV stations that can't justify missing the May 1 digital-launch deadline will

have an extra six months before facing substantial penalty from the Federal Communications Commission.

The commission approved procedures Thursday for fining or even stripping

permits of digital-TV laggards, but these toughest measures won't be used right

away.

"Our goal isn't to punish people, but to achieve the goal of getting

programming out there," said Barbara Kreisman, chief of the Media Bureau's video-services division.

Stations that can justify delays based on technical problems, delays in

scheduling construction crews, zoning fights or inability to obtain financing

are allowed up to two six-month waivers.

Those denied waivers will be sent letters of admonishment and required

to report regularly on their progress bringing digital TV online.

Admonished stations that fail to go digital within six months of the

reprimand will be issued notices of apparent liability for fines and required

to meet a series of 30-day construction milestones.

If a station fails to offer a digital signal one year after admonishment, the

FCC will revoke its construction permit.

The procedures were floated as proposed rules, but they will go into affect

immediately on a case-by-case basis until they become permanent. The commission

tentatively concluded that channels confiscated from canceled construction

permits will be reauctioned.

National Association of Broadcasters officials said Thursday that the sanctions

appeared reasonable.

"We believe the vast majority of broadcasters will work aggressively to meet

the DTV plan put forth today, as evidenced by the fact that Harris Corp. has 700

transmitters on order right now," NAB spokesman Dennis

Wharton said.