FCC Sets Workshop Dates For Net Neutrality Codification Proposal

The FCC will hold public workshops this month and next on

its proposal to codify and expand network neutrality guidelines.

The first workshop, dealing with technical issues, will be on

Dec. 8. A week later (Dec. 15), it will tackle the speech and "democratic

engagement."

The January workshops--two of them--will deal with

innovation and investment.

The workshop has become a popular venue for vetting issues

in the FCC headed by Julius Genachowski. They have included numerous ones on

issues surrounding the national broadband plan and a couple to tee up the 2010

quadrennial ownership review.