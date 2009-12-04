FCC Sets Workshop Dates For Net Neutrality Codification Proposal
The FCC will hold public workshops this month and next on
its proposal to codify and expand network neutrality guidelines.
The first workshop, dealing with technical issues, will be on
Dec. 8. A week later (Dec. 15), it will tackle the speech and "democratic
engagement."
The January workshops--two of them--will deal with
innovation and investment.
The workshop has become a popular venue for vetting issues
in the FCC headed by Julius Genachowski. They have included numerous ones on
issues surrounding the national broadband plan and a couple to tee up the 2010
quadrennial ownership review.
