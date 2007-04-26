FCC Sets Tampa Hearing Lineup

The FCC will be pulling another late-nighter when it holds its fourth of six public media ownership hearings, this one April 30 in Tampa.

The commissioners met until almost 9 p.m. Wednesday night at their regular public meeting, and the Tampa hearing is scheduled to go until 11 p.m.

According to its just-released revised agenda, it has scheduled at least 23 panelist in two sessions, beginning at 4 p.m., plus time for public comment in between and afterward, with the wrap-up scheduled for 11 p.m., though the meeting could go even later if past performance is any indicator of future returns.

Broadcasters scheduled to weigh in include Dan Bradley, VP of broadcast news for Media General; Bill Carey, GM of WFTS-TV and soon-to-be president of the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB); Pat Roberts, the current FAB president; Larry Lee, Jr., owner of WFLM-FM-WIRA(AM) Port St. Lucie, Fla.,; and Sam Rosenwasser, president and general manager of WTSP(TV).

