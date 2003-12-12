FCC Sets San Antonio Localism Hearing

The Federal Communications Commission will hold its next field hearing on localism among broadcast stations Wednesday, Jan. 28, in San Antonio. The event is planned for 5:30-9:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at the city’s Municipal Plaza Building.

The hearing is second in a series designed to gauge whether new rules are needed to ensure that TV and radio stations meet their obligations to serve their local communities. Future hearings are planned for Santa Cruz/Salinas, Calif; Rapid City, S.D.; Portland, Maine and Washington. The first hearing was held in Charlotte, N.C., in October.