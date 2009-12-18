FCC Sets Next Media Ownership Workshop For Jan. 12

The FCC will hold its next media ownership workshop on Jan.

12.

The workshop, divided into two panels, will focus on

financial and economic conditions affecting broadcasters and the folks who lend

them money.

The first panel will feature small-market broadcasters or

smaller broadcasters in larger markets, as well as lenders. The second will

team lenders with larger or larger-market broadcasters.

Among the topics of conversation will be what effect

ownership rules have on broadcasters' financial health, to what degree lenders

take those rules into account, what the affect of economic changes has been,

and whether they are cyclical or systemic, whether the FCC needs to balance

that financial condition with other policy goals and how it should do that.

The FCC says it is encouraging the public to weigh in at the

hearing, which will be at FCC headquarters in Washington.

Witnesses have not been announced.

The FCC is required in 2010 to conduct a quadrennial

review of its media ownership rules to determine whether they are still

"necessary in the public interest." Some argue that congressional

charter means getting rid of whatever rules are no longer needed--the review

stems from the deregulatory 1996 Telecommunications Act. Others argue that

directive can also mean adding or tightening the ownership rules.