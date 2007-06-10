FCC Sets Next Localism Hearing

The FCC has set its next localism hearing for June 28 in Portland, Me.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin told B&C back in April that the next localism hearing would be in Maine.

The FCC plans to hold a total of six hearings on ownership and two on localism as part of its review of FCC ownership rules it is having to revamp at the direction of a federal court. It has already held four of the six localism hearings, the most recent in Tampa.

The commission will release times and the venue for the Portland hearing on June 12.