The Federal Communications Commission has released the details on its next scheduled public hearing on localism and diversity.

For those wanting to bury or praise media Caesars, the hearing will be held Wednesday, May 26, at 5:30-9 p.m. at the student center of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. FCC Chairman Michael K. Powell, and Commissioners Michael J. Copps and Jonathan Adelstein will oversee the proceedings.

The hearing is one in a series of such public meetings that are themselves part of a broader localism inquiry pledged by FCC Chairman Michael Powell last August.

The effort is partly in response to Senate Commerce Committee hearings last year, in which big broadcasters were beaten up over everything from the Dixie Chicks boycott to centralcasting. The hearings were also meant to signal that this inquiry, not the national-ownership-rule changes that have since been tied up in court, is where localism questions and criticisms should be addressed.

At its last localism hearing, in San Antonio Jan. 28, some 500-plus people showed up, including re-reg activists in large numbers.

For those who can't travel to South Dakota to make their voices heard, the FCC's localism task force, which is overseeing the hearings, created a docket (RM-10803) for anyone wishing to provide input into its review of broadcast localism.

The hearing will also be audiocast to a limited, first-come, first-served online audience at www.fcc.gov .