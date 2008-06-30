FCC Sets Broadband Field Hearing

The Federal Communications Commission said Monday that it would hold its first field hearing on "Broadband and the Digital Future" in Pittsburgh July 21.

The hearing will be held at Carnegie Mellon University starting at 4 p.m. The FCC has lately tended to hold the hearings in the afternoon and into the evening, in part to give those who are at work during the day a chance to weigh in. No witness list has been set.

The commission has held hearings on network neutrality at Harvard University and Stanford University in recent months, but this will be the first hearing focusing on the roles of competition and the advance of technology on the rollout of broadband service.