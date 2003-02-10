FCC sentences Orlando radio pirate

An Orlando, Fla., pirate DJ who broadcast under the nom de plume "Copafeel" was sentenced to 18 months' probation, including four months of home detention, the Federal Communications Commission announced Monday.

Copafeel operated War 94, an unlicensed hip-hop station.

He pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of unlicensed operation.

A native of Haiti, his given name is Benjamin Leroy Carter. He also goes by the name Malik Abdul.