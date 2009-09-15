FCC Sends Staffers To Korean To Talk Broadband

The FCC has dispatched two members of the international subteam of the Ominbus Broadband Initiative (the project formerly known as "the national broadband plan") to talk to regulators, academics, think tanks and private entities overseas.

This is the first of what may be more than one trip took the team to Tokyo, Korea, and now Singapore, according to an FCC spokesperson.

"Two members of the adoption team are starting a series of visits that will look at international best practices and develop international case studies looking at what has been done well and what has been done poorly," said the spokesperson.

The initiative is not to be confused with the FCC's recruiting of Harvard's Berkman Center, which is conducting a review of data on international broadband employment and adoption.

The FCC task force (TF) visit to Korea was written up in an IT journal there.