FCC Seeks Voom Input

The Federal Communications Commission is asking for industry and public comment on EchoStar Communications Corp.’s plan to buy the direct-broadcast satellites of struggling satellite-TV provider Voom from Cablevision Systems Corp.

The owner of DISH Network, EchoStar wants to buy Voom’s satellite, which would add 13 channels to capacity-constrained Echostar’s stable of frequencies.

Echostar also would buy Voom’s Black Hawk earth station in Rapid City, S.D., and rights to 11 other DBS channels.

Petitions to deny the transfer and other comments are due to the FCC March 28; responses from Cablevision and Echostar, April 12.