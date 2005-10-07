FCC Seeks To Speed Indecency Complaints

Penny Nance, the anti-indecency activist now consulting the FCC on policy, has launched a Web site at the commission that will make it easier for viewers to complain about indecent broadcasts, though not quite yet.

The new site (http://www.fcc.gov/eb/oip/Welcome.html) at press time was not yet easily accessible from the mothersite—fcc.gov.



Nance says they are still working out some "techno-kinks," but that it will be "easily accessible" from both the home page and the Enforcement Bureau section.



She described the effort as a new, user-friendly Web site that explains the complaint process, as well as the laws on obscenity and indecency. It doesn't so much provide new information, as aggregate it in one place and link to the online complaint process



It also has a FAQ (frequently answered questions) area and an archive of enforcement statistics dating back to 1993.



"The FCC launched its new site in order to educate the American public about the law but also to be more responsive to the American public's concerns on indecency in broadcasting," Nance told B&C. "The FCC believes the new website will make the indecency complaint process consumer-friendly, tansparent and expeditious."



The commission revamped its online complaint form earlier in the year, though it seemed to some to be more complicated than before. So, it is still in the process of revamping that form, a copy of which is available for tire-kicking and evaluation at the new Nance site.