FCC seeks rehearing on pole fees

The FCC has asked the federal appeals court in Atlanta to reconsider a decision that, if it stands, could cause cable companies to pay dramatically higher fees for the right to attach wires to utility poles.

On April 11, a three-judge panel ruled pole-attachment costs are not capped by federal ceilings when cable companies provide Internet service, because Congress gave the FCC authority to cap rates only when the lines are used solely for cable services. The ruling "attributes to Congress an inexplicable intent to penalize cable companies for providing high-speed Internet access," the FCC said.