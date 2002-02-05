FCC seeks data on EchoStar-DirecTV

The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday ordered EchoStar Communications

Corp. and General Motors Corp. to provide financial data that will help the

agency review the pending merger of EchoStar and DirecTV Inc.

The deal would combine the country's two satellite-TV companies into one

entity.

Included in the FCC's request are EchoStar's credit agreement for financing

the merger, details of Vivendi Universal S.A.'s investment in EchoStar,

exclusive distribution relationships with consumer-equipment retailers and

installers, detailed descriptions of video-programming services, comparisons of

EchoStar and DirecTV programming lineups, subscriber totals, geographic data and

price lists for both DBS providers' services.

Scrutiny of the merger is increasing dramatically.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee,

told the Department of Justice -- which is also reviewing the deal -- to

carefully scrutinize the $26.8 billion agreement.

'There appears to be a substantial risk that the proffered benefits to

competition may be ephemeral,' Hatch wrote. 'I am concerned that absent an

expedited investigation of and challenge to this proposed merger, competition

and consumers could be seriously harmed.'

Hatch formerly was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has

authority over antitrust mergers. Now he is that panel's ranking member.

EchoStar responded that it also wants the DOJ to examine the merger

expeditiously and rigorously.

'EchoStar has requested meetings with Sen. Hatch, and we hope he and his

staff find time to meet with us so we can explain the numerous benefits of the

merger, such as providing his constituents in the entire state of Utah, as well

as the nation, competitive rates to cable and a faster introduction of

high-speed Internet via satellite,' EchoStar spokesman Marc Lumpkin said.

EchoStar wants to buy Hughes Electronics Corp. and merge its operations with

Hughes subsidiary DirecTV, EchoStar's No. 1 competitor.

Many media companies, consumer groups, think tanks and just plain folk

weighed in on the deal Monday, the deadline for public comment on the

merger.

Lining up against: the National Association of Broadcasters, rural satellite

carriers, would-be rival Northpoint Technology Ltd., the Writers Guild of

America and the trade group for small cable operators.

Supporting the deal were Vivendi, the Progress and Freedom Foundation,

Americans for Tax Freedom, Thomson Multimedia and Circuit City Stores Inc.

Seeking strong conditions on the deal were the Consumers Union, which

demanded that EchoStar limit rural customers' prices by charging a uniform

single price nationwide; the Association of Public Television Stations, which

wants the company to be forced to live up to its promise to carry more local

channels; and Paxson Communications Corp., which insisted that EchoStar be order

to carry local stations in rural markets.