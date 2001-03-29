FCC seeks comments on frequency reallocation

Comments on the FCC's plan to clear TV stations from channels 52-59 and reallocate the frequencies for new uses are due May 14; replies June 4.

Broadcast television, including mobile, might be among the services permitted, according the FCC's plan. The agency also proposed that the 265 stations now operating on the band receive full interference protections from new users until the transition to DTV is complete.

Comment is being sought on whether stations should be allowed to vacate channels early if they strike buyout deals with wireless companies expected to bid for the frequencies, just as they are for channels 60-69. - Bill McConnell