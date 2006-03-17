FCC Seeks Comment on Broadband in 700mhz

The FCC is seeking public comment on whether to reconfigure the 700 mhz band to accommodate broadband communications.

Per a 1998 plan, the FCC decided that the 700 mhz band would be divided between narrowband channels (voice and low-speed data) and wideband channels (high-speed data and sluggish video) when it is reclaimed from UHF broadcasters now using it to use for public safety communications.

It has since decided to at least entertain the possility of allowing the wideband portion to be converted for broadband use, though it has tentatively concluded not to allow the reconfiguration.

The National Public Safety Telecommunications Council, Motorola and Lucent have all submitted proposals for broadband use. The commission is seeking comment on those specific proposals and general input.