Trending

FCC Seeks Comment on AT&T/BellSouth Licenses

By

The FCC is seeking comment on the merger of AT&T and BellSouth, specifically the proposed transfer of certain cable and wireless licenses.

Both companies have argued the transfers are essentially "non-substantial"  and don't even require notification before the deal is closed, but submitted them out of "an abundance of caution."

Comments are due June 5; responses to those comments are due June 20.