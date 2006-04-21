FCC Seeks Comment on AT&T/BellSouth Licenses
The FCC is seeking comment on the merger of AT&T and BellSouth, specifically the proposed transfer of certain cable and wireless licenses.
Both companies have argued the transfers are essentially "non-substantial" and don't even require notification before the deal is closed, but submitted them out of "an abundance of caution."
Comments are due June 5; responses to those comments are due June 20.
