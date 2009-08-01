FCC Seeking More Information on Applications Approved For iPhone

The FCC Friday sent letters to Google, Apple and AT&T seeking more information on the applications approved for the iPhone.

The FCC's Wireless Bureau sent the letters after press reports that Apple had not approved a Google Voice application for its iPhone. It also comes as the FCC is considering proceedings on wireless open access and handset exclusivity and the Justice Department is said to be looking at the same issue.

The letters, from Acting Wireless Bureau Chief Schlichting, seek information on what applications from outside parties have been rejected and whether AT&T and Apple consulted before Google's application was declined, among other things. The FCC set a deadline of Aug. 21 for answers.

"The Federal Communications Commission has a mission to foster a competitive wireless marketplace, protect and empower consumers, and promote innovation and investment" said Genachowski. "Recent news reports raise questions about practices in the mobile marketplace. The Wireless Bureau's inquiry letters to these companies about their practices reflect the Commission's proactive approach to getting the facts and data necessary to make the best policy decisions on behalf of the American people."