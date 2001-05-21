FCC seeking comment on reorganization

FCC officials Friday asked for public input on reorganizing the agency.

The project is being led by Mary Beth Richards, FCC Special Counsel, who plans to unveil a reform plan later this year. To better respond to the convergence of services offered across industry sectors, the FCC's industry-specific bureaus such as Mass Media, Wireless and Common Carrier and are expected to be realigned along functional duties such as licensing, enforcement and consumer affairs.

No specific due date for comments was posted but FCC officials said they would be collected "over the next several weeks." - Bill McConnell