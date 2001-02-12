FCC Scraps Stern Fine

Howard Stern's flagship station, WXRK(FM) New York, is off the hook for indecency fines the FCC levied in 1997. After fining stations in Richmond, Va., and New Orleans based on transcripts of three Stern shows that aired in 1995 and 1996, the FCC decided to fine WXRK $6,000 "assuming" that the CBS-owned station also had aired them. It said it is rescinding the fine because more than five years have elapsed since the broadcasts aired.