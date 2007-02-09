Trending

FCC Schedules Next Ownership Hearing

By

The FCC has scheduled its third of a planned eight public hearings on media ownership.

The next hearing will be Friday, Feb. 23, in Harrisburg, Pa.

The FCC is currently reconsidering all its rules both as part of a quadrennial review required by Congress, and its media-ownership rules after a 2003 effort to loosen some of them was stayed and remanded by a federal court for better justification.