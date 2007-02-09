FCC Schedules Next Ownership Hearing
The FCC has scheduled its third of a planned eight public hearings on media ownership.
The next hearing will be Friday, Feb. 23, in Harrisburg, Pa.
The FCC is currently reconsidering all its rules both as part of a quadrennial review required by Congress, and its media-ownership rules after a 2003 effort to loosen some of them was stayed and remanded by a federal court for better justification.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.