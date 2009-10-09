Trending

FCC Schedules Broadband Field Hearing

The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled a broadband field hearing for Nov. 6 at Gallaudet University.

The hearing will deal with disability access issues and will be hosted by Commissioner Michael Copps, who has long been an outspoken advocate for closed-captioning and other communications access issues.

The FCC is also holding a staff workshop on disability access issues Oct. 20.