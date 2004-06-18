FCC Says California, Here We Come
The FCC has slated its next hearing on broadcast localism.
It will be held Wednesday, July 21, at the Monterey (Calif.) Conference Center. No times yet.
The FCC has so far held three hearings, in Charlotte, N.C., San Antonio, and Rapid City, S.D.
The FCC says it hopes to focus on service to communities in light of the ongoing round of station license renewals.
