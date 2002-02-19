FCC sanction could complicate call-in shows

Conversations between callers and on-air personalities could be at greater

risk of sanction following the Federal Communications Commission's $4,000 fine

of WEZB-FM New Orleans.

WEZB was hit for airing a DJ's conversation with a woman who dialed the

station accidentally. The FCC prohibits airing conversations without the

subject's approval.

The caller said she was calling the home of her son's friend and the

answering party claimed to be that friend's father.

WEZB said the woman was told twice that she had reached a radio station.

Regardless, she was 'understandably confused' and at no time understood that her

conversation would be broadcast, the FCC said.

The case is troubling to lawyers because the FCC typically requires

permission only when stations initiate contact, the presumption being that

callers understand that they could be put on air.

The presumption is meaningless if stations must determine whether callers

understand that they may block the broadcast, lawyers said.