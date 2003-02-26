FCC: Richmond hearing on, for now
The word at 3 p.m. Wednesday from the office of Federal Communications Commission member Michael
Copps was that the FCC media-ownership hearing was still on for Thursday in
Richmond, Va.
That came despite a snowstorm that has prompted the cancellation of numerous
events in the Washington, D.C., area and Virginia.
Last week's informal media-ownership forum in California was called off due
to the East Coast blizzard that upset a bunch of travel plans.
Wednesday's snow is predicted in the five- to 10-inch range in the D.C. area --
nothing like last week's storm, but still enough to nearly paralyze a city that has
qualified as a "tropical pay" posting for foreign diplomats.
If the hearing is ultimately canceled, perhaps the commission will want to
take the Honolulu Community-Media Council up on its request that it hold a
hearing in Honolulu.
