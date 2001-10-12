FCC to review program-access rules
The Federal Communications Commission has officially launched a review of the
cable industry's program-access rules.
The rules, which expire next October, require cable operators that own
programming networks to sell their programming to competitors like satellite
TV.
The cable industry wants the rules to sunset, but cable overbuilders and
satellite-TV operators said they're still necessary to preserve
competition.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.