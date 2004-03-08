FCC Revamps Localism-Hearing Sked

The Federal Communications Commission has had to rejigger its localism hearing schedule due to "logistical difficulties" and "scheduling conflicts."

The next hearing, which had been scheduled for Santa Cruz/Salinas, Calif., this month, will be postponed. The next hearing will now be May 26 in Rapid City, S.D. It had been scheduled for April. The Santa Cruz hearing will be rescheduled, as will a hearing in Maine and the final one back home in Washington.

At its last localism hearing, in San Antonio Jan. 28, some 500-plus people showed up, including re-reg activists in large numbers. For those who can't travel to those cities to make their voices heard, the FCC's localism task force, which is overseeing the hearings, has created a docket number (RM-10803) for anyone wishing to provide input into its review of broadcast localism.

Filing instructions are available at www.fcc.gov/cgb/ecfs.