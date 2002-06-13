FCC retains cable program access

In an era of increasing consolidation, the federal government appears to care

more about how media companies behave rather than how big they become.

The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to extend the life of

rules forcing cable conglomerates to sell programming to satellite-TV

distributors and other competitors for at least another five years.

Although the commission's decision was expected, the supporters' strong

endorsement for preserving the mandate was somewhat surprising given the

deregulatory leanings of the three-Republican majority.

The program-access rules, which cover programming networks owned by cable-system operators, were enacted by Congress in 1992 as a way to ensure that

competing businesses such as satellite TV and local cable overbuilders could

carry the kind of popular programs needed to attract subscribers.

Since then, cable's share of the pay TV market has dropped from 95 percent to

78 percent and direct-broadcast satellite has grown from scratch to roughly 18

million subscribers currently.

Congress said the mandate should expire Oct. 5 unless the FCC decided that market

conditions warranted their preservation.

Still, cable operators have sufficient market power to deny their programming

to competitors without threatening the viability of their networks, FCC

chairman Michael Powell said.

Multichannel TV "remains a phenomenally concentrated market," he added.

"While competitive developments has been healthy, they have not reached the

level to which one is confident that the opportunity to use program exclusivity

as a barrier of effective competition has been completely mitigated."

The FCC will reassess the market beginning in 2006 to determine whether to

extend them again. If cable has no power to deny programming to rivals, the rules

will sunset one year later.

Republican commissioner Kevin Martin and Democrat commissioner Michael Copps backed preservation of the

rules, too.

Republican commissioner Kathleen Abernathy, however, voted to do away with the access

mandate. "Increased competition in both the video-distribution and programming

markets renders the ban on exclusive agreements no longer necessary," she said.

Without the mandate, cable programmers will have more incentive to develop new

content, she added.

The cable industry pushed to kill the mandate, whereas satellite distributors

and public advocates called for its retention.