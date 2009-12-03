FCC Requests Information on How Set-Top Boxes Can Spur Internet Viewing

The FCC is getting serious about using television to drive

broadband adoption.

Thursday it released yet another request for information for

its national broadband plan, this one focused on how set-top boxes could help

spur the viewing of video over the Internet.

The commission pointed out that while only 76% of households

have personal computers, 99% have TV sets. "The convergence of the television

and content delivered by IP makes this a critical time to promote innovation in

set-top devices that could support the Commission's effort to drive broadband

adoption and utilization."

The FCC says it is time for a set-top that works across all

delivery platforms, able to deliver content from both MVPD's and the Internet

to those TV sets.

The FCC wants to know, specifically, what technological

limits there are on boxes that access video content in all forms, or what it

calls a "true plug-and-play" device that is "network

agnostic." It also wants to know whether a retail market for such devices

might achieve a competitive market in navigation devices. It cites what it

calls the "limited success" of developing that market via its mandate

of separating the channel-surfing and security functions of the boxes.

The commission also is pondering a networking standard for

combining home broadband and home video networked devices.

"Given the flood of video content that is now available

from a multitude of sources," says the commission, "what obstacles

stand in the way of allowing consumers to navigate those sources? What can the

Commission do to eliminate those obstacles?"

Comments are due Dec. 21.

FCC

Media Bureau

Chief Bill Lake telegraphed the FCC's interest in

the issue at the last public FCC meeting. In his part of what have become

regular broadband plan updates, he said the days of separate TV and Internet

were numbered and touted that convergence as a way to close the broadband

adoption gap.

"We are pleased that the Commission is taking a look at the

importance of video set-top boxes under the National Broadband plan," said

Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "This is an issue that I raised in

September at a Commission workshop on the importance of Internet video."

"We have long

been supportive of a robust retail marketplace for video devices and support the

FCC's Public Notice to explore how it can encourage further innovation in this

area," said National Cable &

Telecommunications Association spokesman Brian Dietz. "We especially

applaud the Commission's intent to develop a solution that will spur the

development of a retail market for nationally portable devices that will work

across all video providers, a concept we have long championed. "