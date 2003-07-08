FCC report sparks cable-rates debate

The perennial argument over cable-rate increases reached its annual peak

Tuesday with the release of the Federal Communications Commission's yearly report

on cable-industry prices.

The average monthly rate for cable subscriptions increased 8.2% from $37.06 to

$40.11 over the 12 months ended July 1, 2002.

That’s above the average 7.1% annual increase of the past five years.

The average price of a basic-tier subscription rose 3.7%, from $13.93 to

$14.40.

The report traditionally leads to a round of invective from consumer

advocates, key lawmakers and cable competitors for hikes that have been well

ahead of the inflation rates, and this year’s study is no different.

"Cable rates increased an unbelievable five-and-a-half times faster than

inflation," said Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), noting that the Consumer

Price Index increased 1.5% during the past year. "The cable industry has risen

to new heights in their apparent willingness and ability to gouge the American

consumer."

The cable industry’s primary trade group defended the increases, which, when viewed

on a cost-per-channel basis, rose 1.2%, slightly less than the inflation rate, and

which are helping to pay for digital upgrades and the addition of Internet service.

"Cable customers are enjoying greater choice and quality in basic channels

plus additional optional digital-TV services," said Rob Stoddard, spokesman for

the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

The average number of channels rose from 59 to 62.7, an

increase of 6.3%.

Adjusted for inflation, that means the per-channel rate fell by approximately

two-tenths of one percent, according to the FCC.

The Consumers Union used the FCC report as an opportunity to reiterate its call

for a la carte pricing that would allow customers to keep their bills down by

selecting only the channels they want rather than buying tiers with a set

selection of channels.

"Clearly, Congress needs to step into the cable morass and help protect

consumers from cable price gouging," CU director of public policy Gene Kimmelman said.