FCC Renews License of KSPR(TV)

The FCC has granted the license renewal for KSPR(TV) Springfield, Mo., but not without admonishing licensee Piedmont Television of Springfield.

The admonishment, which is a reprimand in the official record, was for failure to maintain complete records on its children's TV offerings.

As part of its renewal application, the station volunteered that it had inadvertently failed to put its kids TV reports in its public folder for the first quarters of 2000 and 2002, though they were filed with the FCC.

The Commission concluded that the violation was not serious and an isolated occurrence.

The FCC is keeping close tabs on kids record-keeping and ad-limit rules, including fining some stations for repeated or what it considers serious violations.