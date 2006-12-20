FCC Renews KMCC License

The FCC has renewed the license of KMCC Laughlin, Nev., while admonishing it for children's TV rule violations.



The FCC has admonished and fined numerous stations for kids TV rule reporting violations and violations on ad limits in kids shows, but has yet to designate a license for hearing over the infractions.



In this case, the station did not inform program guide publishers of its programs that complied with the FCC's three-hour weekly minimum of educational or informational children's programming.



The FCC said it was not a serious violation--an admonition is essentially an official reprimand--or that it was part of a pattern of abuse.



Saying the station was operating in the public interest, the FCC granted the license renewal.