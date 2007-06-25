FCC Releases Portland Localism Hearing Lineup

The FCC has released the lineup for its June 28 localism hearing in Portland, Me.

The purpose of the hearing, says the FCC, is "is to gather information from consumers, industry, civic organizations, and others on broadcasters’ service to their local communities. Along with competition and diversity, promoting localism is a key goal of the Commission’s media ownership rules."





The commission is holding a number of hearings on localism and media ownership as it recrafts its 2003 deregulatory rule changes at the direction of a federal court.

Providing a broadcaster perspective at the hearing will be Steve Thaxton, President and GM of WCSH-TV Portland.