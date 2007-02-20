FCC Releases Ownership Hearing Details

The FCC has set the time and place for its Feb. 23 media ownership hearing in Harrisburg, Pa.

The hearing will at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts Sunoco Performance Theater at 222 Market Street, starting at 9 a.m. with opening remarks and scheduled to end at 2:30 p.m., though the hearings have been known to run past their scheduled end times.

There will be a panel discussion, though the participants have not been identified, followed by an hour and a half public comment period.

All the commissioners are expected to be in attendance.

Last week, several Pennsylvania legislators complained that the FCC had not given sufficient notice of the hearing's details to allow interested parties to spread the word in advance of the Friday meeting. The FCC released the hearing's location and times late Friday.

Unions and other anti-media consolidation activists including the Communications Workers of America and Consumers Union have scheduled a press conference for 8:30 a.m., Feb. 23, also at the Whitaker Center, to discuss "the harmful effects of growing concentration of media ownership."