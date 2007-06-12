Trending

FCC Releases Information on Maine Localism Hearing

The FCC Tuesday released further details on its localism hearing in Portland, Maine on June 28.

The hearing  will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Portland High School.

The commission has been holding hearings on media ownership and had promised to hold two more localism hearings, which it began in 2003 as part of its effort to rewrite its rules.